news, local-news,

The Manning Point community is prepared should it become isolated by moderate flooding. However, Grahame (Jock) Martin from Manning Point Bowling Club reports there is no imminent risk and only a minor rise in the river level in the lower reaches of the Manning today Friday (March 4). RELATED: The story of Manning Point's flood hero Jock Martin Residents of the Lower Manning have cause to be nervous, given 12 months ago they faced unprecedented flooding. "We have stocked up on supplies just in case, but hopefully we should be okay," Grahame said. "We might be cut off from Manning Point Road when high tide hits tonight (Friday) but it is looking okay at the moment." The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting flooding exceeding the minor level today Friday in the Manning River, and has issued a warning to residents of Manning Point, Glenthorne and Croki that they may become isolated as a result of the closure of low-lying roads and bridges. The bureau has also predicted major flooding at Gloucester, however Gloucester Advocate journalist Anne Keen was in town this morning and reported there was little evidence of flooding. Some 200mm of rain has fallen on Barrington Tops so the predicted flooding may reach Gloucester later today. RELATED: The bureau has warned vulnerable people in the Manning and Gloucester area should consider early relocation due to possible isolation and interruptions to supply of essential utilities and services - People at risk include (but are not limited to): The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) advises residents to closely monitor the situation and prepare for possible isolation and consider the effects isolation will have on family, work and educational commitments. The NSW SES recommends the following further actions: Further Information for Residents For emergency help in floods and storms, call the SES on 132 500 In a life-threatening emergency call 000 (triple zero) Road information, Contact your Local Council or the RMS 132 701 and you can log onto http://midnorthcoast.myroadinfo.com.au/ for local road information and www.livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au for State Roads. Mid North Coast NSW SES ABC Mid North Coast Manning River Times Weeroona Holiday Park Manning Point Bowling Club NSW SES-Harrington Unit MidCoast Council

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/275e5fb9-e81e-42dd-a009-d6ac16a2fada.jpg/r7_204_2697_1724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg