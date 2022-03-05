newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Joan Smith (not her real name) is an educated, intelligent, articulate and well travelled woman, who is a temporary school teacher. But Joan is facing homelessness from her non-permanent base in Forster, on the NSW Mid North Coast. Feeling frightened, ashamed and embarrassed about her situation, Joan was initially reluctant to share her story and asked that she not be identified. RELATED: Letter - Homeless the new endangered species in Australia And, as a result of her circumstances, Joan now has mental health issues. The 53-year-old old professional is one of a growing number of women from across the State who has no permanent place to call home. "I didn't want to talk to you to push my plight, but what has happened," Joan asked? After approaching countless government agencies and non-profit support organisations, along with local State and Federal government members, Joan had nowhere else to go except share her story. Because Joan is on a temporary employment contract she is not eligible for assisted housing, and because she has no fixed, long-term address, accessing mental health assistance can be difficult. "They cannot help when you don't have stable accommodation; housing is fundamental to our wellbeing." Joan can trace her problems back to the early 2000s after she graduated from Southern Cross University, Lismore with her much prized degree and a University Medal. "I graduated when there was a glut of school teachers." she said. But, this was not always the case; Joan made the decision to enter the education system because there was a lack of teachers at the time. "They were screaming out for teachers." However, it would seem that was for male primary school teachers, not female. Relocating to Sydney, she returned to typing and office work before moving to remote Western Australia on a six month teaching contract before taking part-time work along the East Coast and inland NSW and Queensland. "I chased work wherever I could." Unable to find permanent, long-time work, Joan was never able to put down roots, but had always managed to find a rental when a position didn't come with accommodation. And, she was always accompanied by her much loved companion, and now 10-year-old 'assistance dog'. "When you are on your own you bear the cost of everything." Joan began to feel the pressure of finding suitable accommodation for both herself and dog around 2017 while working on a permanent, part-time basis in a tiny school west of Dalby, Queensland. "Rentals had begun to climb; I was a single woman with a dog and without a full-time job." "I love my dog; it was a rescue from a remote Aboriginal community." Chronic health problems forced Joan to re-evaluate her working life, and return to the lecture theatre, studying law, before switching to secondary school teaching. Joan began to think her life was about to take a turn for the better when she accepted a school position in remote Queensland, a job which came complete with accommodation. However, she became a victim of the town's toxic environment, making her unable to sleep or eat. She became anxious and eventually had a nervous breakdown. In an attempt to rebuild her life, Joan limped back to Sydney and sought help from family and friends. As a permanent, part-time worker Joan cannot afford the rising cost of rentals, and at the same time she has been told there is no longer any 'affordable' housing in the Mid Coast region and to get a rental, she would have to be 'out of work and homeless'. When her current arrangement comes to an end - which could be any day now - Joan says her only options are to live in her vehicle in the bush or under a bridge. "It is hard to turn up to a responsible job when you live in your car; I don't want to live a nomadic lifestyle." .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/0a70fd4d-90bd-4288-b1ba-ff2a8aa792de.jpeg/r1_115_2249_1385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg