Port Macquarie family to experience glitz and glam at Sydney's Mardi Gras

A Port Macquarie family is excited to experience all the glitter and glam of Mardi Gras in Sydney for the first time this weekend. Tammy and Karen Hosking, will travel with their child Archie, 14, after being named recipients of the American Express My First Mardi Gras Community Program, supported by LGBTQIA+ community organisations Minus18 and Rainbow Families. "We'll be able to just be ourselves in a sea of other people who are the same as us," Tammy said. Tammy said it's a chance for Archie to see other families the same as theirs. Tammy and Karen were one of the first LGBTQIA+ couples to officially tie the knot in December 2017, the day after the same-sex marriage bill passed in Parliament. The family hasn't experienced any widespread discrimination in the Port Macquarie-Hastings. "We're part of a wonderful community," Tammy said. "We've got friends in the Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club, as well as the Port Macquarie Triathlon Club." Karen said St Columba Anglican School, where Archie attends, is incredibly supportive. "They could not have been more welcoming," she said. Karen and Tammy acknowledged there is still more work to be done in terms of educating the wider population about the LGBTQIA+ community. "Definitely more awareness and acceptance is needed," she said. Tammy grew up in a conservative family, where being gay was not something she felt could be openly talked about. "There were no role models in the community. "If there are any young people in the Port Macquarie-Hastings who are struggling with their sexuality, they can see through us that we're just like any other normal family."

