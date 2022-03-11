Award for stalwart of Manning Valley Choral Society

community,

Well-known Taree local, George Dan is Manning Valley Choral Society's 2021 winner of the Mike Collins Memorial Award. "This award is not presented lightly - it is an award bestowed upon a member who has made a substantial and lasting contribution to the MVCS in a variety of ways," MVCS secretary, Ruth Crossman said. "It reflects dedication, vision, purpose, tenacity and enjoyment shared with many, and is highly coveted. George was a unanimous choice for this accolade." George was born, educated, and has worked in a variety of occupations in Taree all his life. He currently carries on the tradition of the family business at Dan's Ladies Wear, adapted from the business his parents commenced in 1932. George has a passion for music and choral singing, and has been a dedicated MVCS member for more than thirty years. "He has been a reliable, dedicated, loyal and talented member of the ensemble, assisting on committee as vice president, transport assistant, removalist, bass tutor, and promoter of all things MVCS. He is an avid supporter of the Vocal Section of the Eisetddfod, live music enthusiast, Classical 'connoisseur', and church music devotee," Ruth said. At the MVCS's upcoming concerts, entitled Happy Together- A 1960's Tribute, George will feature as one of the soloists with his rendition of On a Wonderful Day Like Today. See the concert at Taree on April 2 from 2pm at the Baptist Church Centre on Kolodong Road, or at Club Forster on April 3 from 2pm. Tickets available from Bass 'n' Blues, Club Forster, or at the door on the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

