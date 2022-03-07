Taree Probus tours Yalawanyi Ganya

community,

Taree Probus Club members were addressed by two members at our last meeting, due to no visiting speaker being available for COVID restriction reasons. a Ian Ferguson continued with his interest and passion for birdlife, in particular the territorial nature of magpies, with some amusing tales of magpie and its interaction with Ian's pet cat, Ian also gave us some stats of large distances traveled by migrating birds. Ian is always interesting and very knowledgeable on his lifelong subject. Tony Gates had a timely reminder for members by highlighting the fire risks in the home, as outlined by members from Taree Fire Station at a previous meeting, in time for winter and the indoor fire season approaching. Our February activity was a visit and guided tour of Yalawanyi Ganya (meaning 'meeting place' in Gathang, the language of the Biripi people), MidCoast Council's new administration building. We were met by general manager Mr Adrian Panuccio, who led us through the building via the large reception area, with the coffee shop on the right and Council Chambers on the left, with unique signage and numerous art works throughout the building. Then we went through to the mayor and general managers offices, past staff workstations and a lunchroom, to outdoor space with a barbecue and seating for staff celebration functions. The building contains various meeting and interview rooms, all named after native trees. The building is designed for staff efficiency in a comfortable environment, to assist in managing the needs of the 195 villages, as depicted in the unique signage mentioned, and the vast 10,000 square kilometer local government area. The building cost $25.5 million, offset by sale and rent of council assets. Dinner was enjoyed at Sailo"s after the tour. A number of our members attended Member for Myall Lakes Steve Bromhead's Seniors Concert at Club Taree; great entertainment enjoyed by all. Our next meeting will be our AGM and changeover on Tuesday, March 15 at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club from 10.15am, to commence the 40th year of Taree Probus Club being formed at a meeting in April 1982. A representative from Taree Rotary, our sponsor club, will be in attendance to conduct the election of office bearers for the coming year. Any retired men interested in joining a club for fun and fellowship, with like minded men, can phone our president Peter on 6556 1055 or our secretary on 6552 4284 for more details. We look forward to hearing your story.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/c96b8857-ad4a-402a-88a3-67d5e8b85775.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg