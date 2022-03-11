Welcome to the world, Indira Blue

community,

Proud parents Eliza and Steven D'Souza, of Mandala, Burrell Creek, are thrilled to announce the arrival of their first child, Indira Blue D'Souza. Indira was born at Manning Base Hospital on February 24, 2022 and weighed 2.6 kilograms. Also celebrating Indira's arrival are grandparents Kate Loxton and Andrew Bolger, and Barbara and Bruno D'Souza and great grandparents Margaret Loxton and Dorothy D'Souza. Do you have a new baby? The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online. Forms are available in the hospital pack as well as through our office, which is located at 19-223 Victoria Street, Taree, opposite the memorial clock in Fotheringham Park. You can book a photo with our photographer Scott Calvin by phoning the office on 6552 1988, or, alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/ef98fc9a-25b7-416d-b595-df76e5920b23.jpg/r0_254_1440_1068_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg