To mark Rotary International's birthday last month, Rotary held a virtual fundraiser for PolioPlus to replace the annual 'Ride the Train to End Polio' due to do COVID uncertainties. Taree's Marli Zarb, who is a passionate train supporter and son of Taree on Manning Rotary Club member Matt Zarb, was supposed to be the ambassador for the train ride. RELATED: Iron lung display highlights the work of Rotary's End Polio Now campaign However, after the change of plans Marli was asked by the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning to hand over a club donation to the chair of Rotary Foundation Australia, and local Rotarian Maurie Stack, to mark the day. The PolioPlus Campaign supplies clean water to vulnerable communities in Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Fifty years ago, Rotary set out on a global project to eliminate polio from the world by taking vaccines to developing countries. At that time there were more than 350,000 new cases of wild polio each year. Today, 99.9 per cent of those cases annually have been eliminated and in 2022 so far there have only been a few cases of wild polio. Rotary has committed to raise $50 million per year to continue to vaccinate children in developing countries until the virus is totally eliminated. Recent cases of the wild virus are confined to Afghanistan and the Taliban, who had previously opposed vaccination, though their new government is now providing security for both male and female polio volunteers to finish off the job. The virtual event was an occasion where Rotary representatives were invited to go to their local train station and take a photo of a cheque being handed over to support the PolioPlus Campaign. Marli handed the $2000 cheque to Maurie Stack at Taree Train Station on February 23.

