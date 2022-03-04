sport, local-sport,

ALL Manning senior and junior cricket has been washed out this weekend. This means United and Great Lakes are now due to play in the tier 1 grand final at Tuncurry on Saturday, March 12. Great Lakes finished minor premier and advanced to the grand final when the major semi-final was a victim of the on-going wet weather on Saturday, February 26. United hasn't played a match since Saturday, January 29 due to wet weather and a bye. However, United finished second on the ladder at the completion of the competition-proper and so advance to the grand final. The minor grade grand finals have been re-scheduled for next Saturday (March 12). Tier 2 will see Old Bar Tavern meet Old Bar Eggins at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar while Taree West and Great Lakes will clash in tier 3 at Johnny Martin Oval. If no play is possible the season will not be extended any further and the sides that finished higher on the competition ladder declared the premiers. Should there be no play in tier 1 next Saturday the game will be played on Saturday, March 19. There won't be any further extension past this date. This is the second successive season that wet weather has heavily impacted on Manning Cricket's finals series. Manning Cricket Association secretary Yvonne Nash admits it has been a testing season. The competition was delayed by two months due to the Public Health Order regarding unvaccinated players, with the first games played on Saturday, December 4. However, the wet summer resulted in more disruptions, while the COVID outbreak caused further problems.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/be7f915e-5af6-4e95-b8a6-3fc0c959e017.jpg/r453_85_1078_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg