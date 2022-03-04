news, local-news,

Heavy rainfall during Thursday and into Friday has caused renewed river level rises along the Manning and Gloucester Rivers. NSW SES said major flooding is started occurring at Gloucester Friday morning at 9am, with further rises possible. Moderate flooding is likely at Wingham and Taree from Friday afternoon. Minor flooding is likely at Croki. The Manning River at Wingham may reach the moderate flood level (8.9m) Friday afternoon. The Manning River at Taree is likely to exceed the minor flood level (1.8m) late Friday morning. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (2.4m) Friday evening. The Manning River at Croki Wharf is likely to exceed the minor flood level (1.5m) late Friday morning. The river level may reach around 1.8m early Saturday morning with minor flooding. Gloucester : NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of the following locations that they may need to evacuation due to rising flood water. These areas include: Low lying properties may experience impacts due to flash flooding and/or riverine flooding. Storm and flood impacts may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage. People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed decisions early based on individual circumstances. Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A flood evacuation order will be issued by the NSW SES if and when evacuations are required. An evacuation centre will be setup at RSL - 32 Denison Street, Gloucester if an evacuation order is issued. Flood Safety Advice: In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/82c34351-5bcc-4977-8ccb-a7a6cfec72c3.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg