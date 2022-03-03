news, local-news,

An East Maitland resident is rallying for the Lismore community by 'packing up hope' with a donation drive for children displaced by the week's devastating floods. Organiser Jessica Cairnduff - who grew up in Lismore - was moved to action following the devastation and destruction of floods in her former community. "I spent most of my teenage years and my mum still lives up there. My mum has lost her business, my aunty and uncle have lost their home and cars, and countless friends have lost everything they own," she said. "It's just absolutely devastating. Everyone has lost so much." After speaking with a friend about how they could help the Lismore community, Ms Cairnduff set up a GoFundMe to put together 'Packs of Hope' for children displaced by the floods. The 'Packs of Hope' will be backpacks filled with a number of items from toys to toiletries. "I'm about to graduate as a teacher so children are always my first thought in these situations, so we are putting together these 'packs of hope'," Ms Cairnduff said. "I want to go up to Lismore, obviously when it's safe but when the media and everyone stops talking about it because that's when the real heartache sets in. "We want to be able to give children and teenagers something that's theirs when they've lost everything." The donation drive is collecting backpacks, toys, school supplies, sensory stimulants, books, toothbrushes, fidget toys, cuddly toys and hygiene products. Ms Cairnduff added the response had been incredible with many Hunter residents have reached out to ask how they can help or how to donate to the drive. "It is inspiring and beautiful to see how communities far and wide are willing to help when others are in crisis," she said. A donation drop off will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 9am at Maitland's Guide Hall on St Andrew Street in East Maitland, or people can donate via the GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/9f7d1892. The fundraising initiative has already raised more than $1300.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/ebf10729-29ba-4028-947e-724955d03e68.jpg/r13_205_5119_3090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg