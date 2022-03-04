news, local-news,

Options for allowing the public to speak in an open forum at MidCoast Council meetings and/or recording public forums will be presented to councillors and workshopped prior to council's Code of Meeting Practice being reviewed and put on public exhibition. Councillor Kathryn Bell put forward a notice of motion at the February 23 council meeting that staff present councillors a range of options being used by other councils "which provide for open and public forums immediately prior to and/or within council meetings" for workshopping and discussion about reviewing the Code. Cr Bell said she wanted open and public forums held immediately before council meetings and notes taken to be available for public, however respected it was a decision for council. Related: Currently if members of the public wish to address council they do so at a public forum on the morning of the day of the council meeting, which doesn't meet until 2pm. No records of public forums are made available to the public. "The issue of public speakers at open and public forums is very close to the community's appreciation of an open and accessible local democracy," Cr Bell said in her notice of motion. Cr Alan Tickle spoke in favour of the motion saying, ""We need to be mindful of the fact of who we are serving given the capacity of the public to be heard openly. "I worked under a system before where council meetings were recorded, the forums were recorded, the listening audience were kept pretty much up to date." The resolution was made that "the matter be brought to a further workshop with councillors and reported to a subsequent council meeting as soon as practicable". The motion was carried with Cr West and Cr Kathryn Smith voting against.

