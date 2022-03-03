news, local-news,

ALBEIT reluctantly, every so often this correspondent has to fill-in as editor of this publication. Usually it's for one of Editor Bell's all-to-frequent sabbaticals. Pre-COVID she would jet off to exotic parts of the planet while leaving us to tend to the day-to-day running of this newspaper. Now given the problems the pandemic has presented with travel, Editor Bell has been more inclined to stay in her luxurious Dead Dog Gully bungalow. This year has been particularly difficult. We've barely seen Editor Bell since Christmas due to a combination of leave, long service leave and catching COVID. She returned this week. Thankfully. In her absence we had a different experience. We had to deal with a ranting, take no prisoners, mainstream media-hating anti vaxxer/conspiracy theorist. Now let us first state that we're fully vaccinated. We had our two jabs last year and the booster in January. Just like 90 per cent or thereabouts of the population. But as goes with the job, we took a call last week. The caller was in a furious mood, over, from what we quickly gathered, was the reporting of that day's State-wide COVID figures on our social media platforms. She (we think it was a she, it can be hard to tell sometimes given the ancient mobile phones we have to use here) was particularly incensed over the number of unfortunates who reportedly succumbed to the virus in the previous 24 hours. "I know for a fact,'' she snarled, "that only 83 people have died of COVID in Australia in the past two years. The rest died of other causes, but also had COVID.'' Which of course led to this: "Why don't your journalists investigate that. You're just like the rest of the hopeless mainstream media.'' We tried to ask our aggrieved friend how she came upon these figures, although no doubt she would have sourced them from some dark spot in the internet, a favoured haunt of these people. She didn't respond, but that didn't take any venom out of her tirade against the media and anyone else she believed was involved in the conspiracy and of course, vaccinations. We tried to placate her by saying we were particularly busy, what with having to find space in the following Friday's edition for Tinonee Topics. Dealing with a rabid conspiracy theorist is one thing, but there's no way we were going to upset the good folk of Tinonee by leaving out their weekly notes. Unfortunately, we couldn't think of a better response for we were afflicted with esprit de l'escalier (thinking of a witty remark or retort after the opportunity to make it has passed. We stole that from a column by Mike Carlton.) We should have told her to go and get well and truly vaxxed. But we didn't. There's no doubt that we're not cut out to be an editor.

