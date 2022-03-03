news, local-news,

A severe weather warning is currently in place for parts of the Mid North Coast for heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides. NSW SES said beach conditions could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas. It advised the abnormal high tides may cause sea water flooding of low lying areas. Minor flooding is possible along the Manning River at Wingham, Taree and Croki. The Manning River at Wingham may reach the minor flood level (4.9m) overnight Thursday into Friday. The Manning River at Taree may reach the minor flood level (1.8m) around 01:00 pm Friday on the high tide. The Manning River at Croki Wharf may reach the minor flood level (1.5m) around midday Friday on the high tide. More updates to come from 4pm. Keep up to date with current warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

