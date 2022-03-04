newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TULLY Kippax couldn't have asked for a better present for her ninth birthday. The Black Head Surf Club member won the girls' under nine board race at the State championships held in challenging conditions at Manly. She received her gold medal two days before her birthday, making for a double presentation. The news only gets better as Tully is also the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, picking up a $50 open order from Iguana. Tully won her three heats fairly comfortably at State to qualify for the final. However, she said she wasn't too sure about how she'd fare in the final. "The surf was pretty big,'' she said. Undeterred, Tully took the lead early in the race and was never headed, going onto to score a fairly comfortable win, ending a long drought for Black Head at State level. It was a prosperous weekend for the family, with Tully's older sister, Bronte teaming with twins Ella and Ash Pegrum to finish second to Cudgen in the under 12s board relay. Unfortunately, this is as far as it goes for Tully, as age divisions for the Australian championships start from under 13s. That's now her long term aim, to compete at the nationals. Tully also made the final of the under nine swim, where she finished 11th while she also contested the beach flags. She dominated the surf events in her age group at the Lower North Coast Branch championships held last month at Crowdy while she was also a member of the winning Black Head beach relay team. Tully lives at Red Head, near Black Head and she's been in the surf for as long as she can remember. Her family has a long association with the Black Head club. RELATED: Black Head members to contest surf series She's been competing in the surf club for the past two seasons. Tully trains for various events, including the swim and board, four to five days a week, with Marty Cowper her coach. Tully also finds time for ballet and jazz ballet while in winter she plays hockey for Taree West. However, nothing beats the surf, she said. Autumn usually brings better waves and Tully is looking forward to catching her share the months ahead.

