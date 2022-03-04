sport, local-sport,

TAREE Wildcats will be on the road for the opening three weeks of the Coastal Premier League football competition while improvements are carried out at the club's home ground at Omaru Park. The Wildcats will play Sawtell in the opening round on Saturday, April 2 at Toormina and Port United in the second week as part of the Super Round, where all CPL games will be played at the Coffs Harbour stadium. Taree will then head to Boronia Park at Forster for the highly anticipated third round against newcomers Southern United before hosting Bellingen at Omaru on Saturday, April 23. The upgrade at Omaru Park will include an extended undercover area, new change rooms, storage and referee rooms, as well as public all-access amenities, an all-access pathway, along with improved water diversion and drainage around the building site . Works should be finished by August, weather permitting. Coach, Shannon Hall, isn't too concerned about being away from home for three weeks. He pointed out that all Super Round fixtures will be played at Coffs Harbour, while the Wildcats then play three consecutive games at Omaru from April 23 to May 7. The Wildcats are scheduled to play Coffs Coast Tigers this weekend in an Australia Cup round at Coffs Harbour after the game was washed out last Sunday. Hall said the numbers at training have been 'fairly good' considering the weather and COVID-19 problems. The Wildcats fielded one of the youngest teams in the competition in 2021 and were well out of finals contention when the season came to a premature halt after the State went into lockdown in August. However, there were some encouraging signs after a slow start. Hall expects most of last season's squad to be back this year, with leading goal scorer Sam Modderno a notable exception as he is playing in Newcastle. Hall joined the club last year after moving to the area through his employment. He has previous coaching experience on the Central Coast. Meanwhile, a former Wildcat could be on the comeback trail this year. Ricky Campbell said he'll consider a return to football given the problems with the Lower North Coast rugby union competition. RELATED: Shannon Hall to coach Wildcats Campbell switched to rugby in 2019. He had previously been among the leading lights in the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League. This year's CPL will be played over 22 rounds, with the final round on Saturday, August 27. Twelve sides, with the addition of the Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United and Bellingen, will contest the premiership. The grand final will be played on Saturday, September 17 at Coffs Harbour.

