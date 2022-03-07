Manning Valley Choral Society presents a 1960s tribute

news, local-news,

It's been a long time since choirs have been able to perform, thanks to COVID restrictions, but now the Manning Valley Choral Society is finally able to bring a production they have been working on for a long time to the public. 'Community in Harmony' Happy Together is a tribute to the 1960s, and has been devised and directed by Kristine Waugh, with the choir accompanied by Cameron Waugh on piano. In a new partnership, the Choral Society will be joined by the Club Taree Community Concert Band under the baton of conductor Floyd Goodwin. The band will showcase several popular 60s pieces, and will also join the choir on several songs. The 1960s has been described as 'the decade that changed everything'. It was a decade in which traditional societal norms were challenged, characterised by protests, social movements and a search for independence. In the midst of this activism and awakening, the counterculture embraced the songs and music that emerged as a legacy of this ear. Songs such as Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water, Louis Armstrong's immortal classic What a Wonderful World, the Mamas and Papas' California Dreaming, Neil Diamond's Song Sung Blue, and the melodious arrangements and numerous hits of globally renowned bands the Beatles, The Seekers, The Beach Boys and The Four Seasons (The Jersey Boys) have been imprinted upon our lives. The Choral Society invites you to immerse yourself in the music of the 60s which continues to influence every generation There are two performances: Saturday, April 2 at Taree Baptist Centre, Kolodong Road, Taree at 2pm; and Sunday, April 3 at Club Forster, 19 Strand Street, Forster at 2pm. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 concession, $10 children 12 years and over, and $50 for a family. Tickets are available at Bass 'n' Blues in Albert Street, Taree and Club Forster, and will be available at the door at each performance, For more information, call the Manning Valley Choral Society's assistant secretary on 0472 634 109.

