Second minor flood warning for Manning

news, local-news,

Mid North Coast NSW SES issued a second minor flood warning for Wingham, Taree and Croki Wharf yesterday (Thursday). Heavy rainfall during Tuesday into Wednesday caused river level rises across the Manning River catchment, with minor flood peaks being observed Wednesday morning at Wingham and Taree. The Bight Bridge in Wingham closed late Tuesday night, and the road at the railway bridge overpass near Browns Creek in Taree was closed because of flooding. Renewed rises were expected along the Manning on Thursday, with minor flooding possible at Croki Wharf from Thursday morning, Wingham from Thursday afternoon and at Taree from this morning. Over the last five days to Thursday, March 3, Taree received a total of 155.2mm of rain. Rain is set to continue over the weekend, with 20-40mm expected today, a 70 per cent chance of 1-10mm on Saturday, and up to 35mm expected on Sunday. Another 30mm is possible on Monday, with showers up to 10mm continuing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the flood crisis continued across NSW and in southeast Queensland with thousands of people under evacuation orders yesterday.