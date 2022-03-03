newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TWO of the Mid Coast region's best young netballers are set to take an important step on their representative journey, being named in the Hunter Region Academy of Sport's 2022 netball program. Forster's Maddison Paine who plays in the Maitland Association, returns to the program for a third year, while Taree's Sienna Agnew has earnt selection for the first time after spending a number of seasons representing Manning Valley Netball. After enduring two COVID-interrupted seasons, this year's 24-member squad assembled for the first time this season for a two-day camp at The Forum at the University of Newcastle on February 26 and 27. The athletes took part in a series of fitness tests, as well as being put through their paces on the court and working through the fundamentals of the sport. The group also participated in a range of activities to improve communication, build relationships, and establish stronger bonds among the players and officials. The Academy's netball program aligns with the Netball NSW Athlete Pathway Framework and features on court skills training, fitness, and athlete education. It also plays a vital role in identifying, monitoring, and developing the skills of young netballers. Heading up the program is Kellyann Huggins, who has been appointed as head coach for the first time after serving as an assistant for the last two years, while former Giants Netballer and HAS graduate Sam Poolman will also work as a coach with the squad this year. Huggins said the squad was full of enthusiasm heading into the program after enduring two interrupted seasons. "The new members of the squad have brought a great energy to the sessions, which has given all of us a boost. It's also great to see a number of athletes coming back into the program keen for a full season of training and tournament play," Kellyanne said. "We have some great talent in this year's squad, and we're excited to see their skills develop with the aim of preparing them for further representative honours. "We're delighted to have a strong group of young umpires coming through as well, who are also playing a critical role in the ongoing success of netball in the Hunter region." Also returning this season is major sponsor, Greater Bank, which recently extended its long-time support of the HAS Netball program for a further three years. RELATED: Sienna looking forward to netball season Community engagement manager, Ingrid Kaczor, said the organisation has been incredibly impressed by the dedication and achievements of all involved in the program, which was the key in their decision to extend the partnership. "COVID created many challenges for all involved in the program over the last two years and there was an incredible amount of work conducted behind the scenes to adjust the programs and ensure the athletes could continue their progression in the sport," Ingrid said. "It has been inspiring to witness the collective dedication and commitment of coaches, administrators and, of course, the athletes, and we are very much looking forward to joining them for the next three years in what we hope will see the resumption of some normality for all. "Our ongoing partnership with the Hunter Academy of Sport not only provides financial support for the netball program, but we will also be conducting financial literacy education sessions in association with the University of Newcastle to assist the athletes in their personal development off the court." The squad will come together regularly over the coming months for training camps, before representing HAS at the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga from April 8 to 10. They will also travel to Port Macquarie in September where they will compete against 10 other Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) from across the state in the Greater Bank Academy Challenge.

