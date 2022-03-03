Five-day book launch festival for Forster author's first book

news, local-news,

Local business woman, Jenny Pither of Forster is publishing her first book, titled Courage and Confidence, and is celebrating by holding a five-day online book launch 'festival'. Jenny Pither, who recently won Outstanding Business Leader at the Mid Coast Business Awards, says the book is part of a collaboration sharing advice and inspiring women to overcome their fears and follow their calling. "This book is the essential guide for women who are serious about creating the business they've been dreaming of and know that they have the ambition and determination to get there," Jenny said. "Combining the inspirational stories and expert business advice of 24 women business leaders, this book shares the life-changing power of what can happen when you learn how to embrace your courage and confidence." Having the confidence to take action as an entrepreneur is one of the most important qualities you need to succeed in business Jenny explains. "To achieve anything in life you must have the confidence to begin, to imagine, to plan and to make it happen" It can be challenging to be a successful business woman and Jenny gives this advice for others thinking about starting their own enterprise. "When I started my business, it was important for me to stick to my strength and my skillset. To this day, I have not needed to advertise to attract clients." Courage and Confidence launches nationally on March 7, with a five-day online festival featuring interviews and presentations from each of the 24 authors. For more information about Courage and Confidence and the launch week celebrations visit www.ausmumpreneur.com/courage-confidence.

