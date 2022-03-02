newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An update from the Mid North Coast NSW SES at 2:30pm on Wednesday says water level rises are expected along the Manning River at Wingham, Taree and Croki from Wednesday night. Minor flooding is expected to continue at Wingham through to Friday. Minor flooding is possible at Taree from Friday and at Croki from Thursday morning. A second peak is likely at Wingham, where the river may reach around 7m overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with minor flooding. A second peak is likely at Taree, where the river may reach the minor flood level (1.8m) Friday morning. NSW SES will issue the next warning by 6pm on Wednesday, March 2. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

