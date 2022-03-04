community,

The COVID restrictions have eased for now and for that reason, the Upper Lansdowne Hall committee is now restarting concerts on a regular basis. They will commence with a quality dual headline act, two concerts in one and three hours of music with the extremely popular Swamp Stompers and the Corey Legge Band. You can take along your own nibbles and drinks or purchase tasty homemade cakes, gourmet rolls and tea and coffee. The show will be held on Saturday, March 19 and will be held outside in the hall surrounding grounds. You can book online or phone Rita on 02 55916017. For further information please check out the hall's web page. The Lansdowne fishing club winner of the end of month prize was Jolene Minett. The next fishing club outing will be this weekend, March 5 and 6. The target species are tailor and snapper. The club's fundraising raffles will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club tomorrow evening, Saturday March 5.

