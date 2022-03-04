Your guide to what's on in the Manning

news, local-news,

Three exhibitions from Sydney on show until Saturday, March 19. Women in Colour from Cooee Art comprises the work of several acclaimed First Nations female artists. Carol's Garden is a series of drawings and paintings by Jacqueline Balassa, inspired by her daily walk in Sydney's Middle Harbour bushland. With What Shall I Fix It? features artists from the Sydney Art Exchange - Anya Pesce, Corinne Brittain, Eleanor Er, Kerry MacAulay and Elke Wohlfahrt. This work explores the role of masks in seeking protection from climate-related catastrophes, like bushfire. Admission is free. MRAG is at 12 Macquarie Street, Taree. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-49m. Taree Greyhound Club will conduct a 10 race program on March 4 at BBet Park. First race is at 11.44 with the last at 2.53. Meet at Endeavour Place (near Manning River Rowing Club), March 5, 8am-10am. parkrun is a five kilometre run, just you against the clock. Free to all, join in whatever your pace. March 7. Held on the first Monday of each month at Club Taree from 10am, for members of Club Taree who are 50 years or older. The gatherings include a two-course meal, plus a raffle, trading table and entertainment. It's where you find new friends and meet up with old friends. New members are always welcome (carers also). For more information contact president Judy Woods on 6550 0064 or 0413 153 211. Manning Valley Race Club will conduct the Hannam Vale Cup meeting on Tuesday, March 8 at the Bushland Drive track. Highlight will be the running of the $29,000 Cross Family/Como Dairy Farm Hannam Vale Cup of 1600 metres.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/ec95f7df-f656-4ceb-aacb-0a202e4e6c5e.JPG/r4_99_1861_1148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg