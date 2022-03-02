community, MidCoast Council

Organisations planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) are invited to apply to MidCoast Council for sponsorship. "If you've got a vision for a vibrant event, we want to hear from you," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said. Because of community feedback, we've made some important changes to the sponsorship categories, the timing of applications and the application process, Ms Tuckerman said. She said changes would make it easier to understand which category your particular event belonged to. Categories include community and local events (up to $2500), events and festivals (up to $10,000), and regionally significant events ($10,000 and over). "Supporting the community to hold a diverse selection of events is part of our commitment to helping build a sense of local spirit, attracting visitors to the region, stimulating the economy, and putting Mid-Coast on the map. "After some challenging years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be uplifting to once again see the community come together to celebrate all that our region has to offer culturally." If you plan to hold a community and local event between April 1 this year and June 30, 2023, you should apply now. These are smaller events, usually for local residents. It is important to note that there will only be one round of funding for community and local events that take place up until June 30, 2023. This is different to previous years, so apply now and be sure not to miss out. Events and festivals scheduled between July 1 and 31 December 2022 should also apply now. There will be a second round of applications for events and festivals to be held January 1-June 30, 2023.

