community,

Club Taree Golden Oldies next meet on Monday, March 7 for lunch and entertainment. This is the club's second gathering of 2022. Luncheon meetings are held on the first Monday of the month unless that Monday is a public holiday, then members meet on the second Monday. The gatherings include a two-course meal, plus a raffle, trading table and entertainment. It's where you find new friends and meet up with old friends. New members are always welcome (carers also). You have to be 50 years of age or older and be a financial member of Club Taree. The venue is Club Taree, 121 Wingham Road, Taree. Doors open at 10am, to be seated by 10.45am. Please note that masks are no longer need, but please feel free to bring a mask if you feel more comfortable. The club's first outing for 2022 will be a boat trip on the Hastings River on Wednesday, May 18. This trip will leave from Club Taree by bus for Port Macquarie. Morning tea will be served on the boat and during the three hours cruise members will be playing bingo, trivia and 'name that tune'. Lunch will be a buffet luncheon followed by dessert. Service NSW Discovery vouchers can be used towards the cost of this trip. For more information, please contact the numbers below. Contact: president Judy Woods - 6550 0064 - 0413 153 211; vice president Denise Karlson - 6551 0238; secretary Vicki Atkinson - 0499 515 082; treasurer Virginia De Wright - 0448 569 127. More community news:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/23dbd2a7-d85c-4fc0-bd3e-b614a85cf57f.JPG/r8_246_2985_1928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg