Motorists will soon enjoy better and safer access to the Cundletown interchange on the Pacific Highway with improvement work now underway. The $9.3 million project is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments through the Australian Government's Road Safety Program. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said motorists will see significant earthworks getting underway. "With government support, this corner of Taree is being transformed into an impressive northern gateway to the city," Dr Gillespie said. The works are being undertaken by Jim Pearson Transport, on the new Taree Transport Terminal at the Northern Gateway which is funded through $500,000 of federal funding. "Our investment in these projects is an important part of our effort to attract more private sector investment and create many more jobs for the region's economy." Dr Gillespie said other major road improvements underway in the region included the $60 million Harrington Road Intersection Upgrade at Coopernook and the $25 million upgrades to The Bucketts Way. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the work at the Cundletown Interchange will improve access for larger freight vehicles and enhance safety for all motorists by lengthening and refining the curve of the northbound on and off ramps and the southbound off ramp. "This will make a real difference to the lives of locals and improve safety for the more than 22,000 motorists, including 4400 heavy vehicles, who travel along this part of the Pacific Highway each day," Mr Bromhead said. "The project supports the proposed Northern Gateway Transport Hub on Princes Street, which is being developed and delivered by MidCoast Council. "It will also provide a welcome boost to the local economy by supporting more than 50 jobs over the next 12 months." Other work on the Cundletown interchange will involve adjustments to safety barriers, street lighting and utilities, along with drainage work, new signage and line marking. Work to lengthen the northbound ramp will require the permanent closure of the right turn movement into Oxley Bend Road, which will be replaced by a new U-turn facility 600 metres north of the intersection and a deceleration lane at the intersection. The Australian Government has so far committed $422.6 million to improving road safety across New South Wales under the Road Safety Program. For more information on the Australian Government's road safety investments and initiatives, visit www.officeofroadsafety.gov.au. Read more: Works on Pacific Highway fast-tracked to improve safety MidCoast Council continue to seek fast-tracking to rezone stage two of the Northern Gateway Transport Hub at Cundletown

