community,

Three local volunteer community groups have joined forces to give Taree's Bicentennial Gardens a major glow up. Rotary Club of Taree on Manning, Rotary Club of Taree, and Friends of Browns Creek will kick-start the re-development with installation of six new picnic settings, repairs to the existing pergolas, removal of the entrance gates and inclusion of sandstone seating, as well as replanting and fixing up the vegetation. The group also plan to put in a Wynter Memorial, in memory of Taree founder William Wynter, with a deck platform and seating overlooking the Manning River. See more: OUR PLACES - Browns Creek Rotary Club of Taree on Manning member, Maurie Stack said the volunteer groups will attempt to complete all of the projects themselves as a lot of the members, who are now retired, had careers in building, project management or construction. Mr Stack said they will complete as many projects as the current funding allows, which is $150,000 from the federal government that was granted to the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning. "Taree's Bicentennial Gardens is a beautiful area and we would love for it to become a place local families and groups can come and enjoy. "We hope to add QR codes that tell the historical significance of the Manning, which we think will be a real asset to the area," Mr Stack said. Read more: Daybreak on the Manning - Bicentennial Gardens Project manager at Rotary Club of Taree, David Denning said the group is also looking at a new playground and a potential floating pontoon on the Manning River, but said these will have to be planned for further stages as more funding becomes available. Mr Denning said 16 motion censored solar lights will also be installed to ensure the community feels safe using the park in the early mornings and evenings. Another discussion point of the new developments is recognising the Indigenous significance and history of the area, said Friends of Browns Creek founder, Bill Dennis. Mr Dennis said he has been working with community members to determine a phrase in Gathang language that can be incorporated into the park's name. Taree's Bicentennial Gardens is a quiet park in the centre of town bordered by both the Manning River and Browns Creek. This area has been a popular spot for private functions such as wedding ceremonies and family get-togethers. The entrance to the gardens is at 78 River Street (also known as William Wynter Drive). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/a538450e-906d-41f2-8041-dac3437db34a.JPG/r0_224_2992_1914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg