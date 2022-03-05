community,

I don't think it is an understatement to say the last two years have been a very trying time for everybody. Organisations and clubs like everyone else have been subjected to an ever changing litany of rules and regulations. Thankfully now I believe we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel at last. Whilst club members like everyone have been aware of the need to safeguard everyone's health, it is welcome to see a start of returning to normality. It must be said that despite all the problems of the last two years, members have not wasted the time available. A great deal of general maintenance and additional improvement work has been carried out on both Somerton and the N Scale layouts. Glenn Buckman has done a great deal of work on further improvements to the signalling systems on Somerton, whilst Noel Sawyer and Gordon Robbie have made several additions of sets of points to improve traffic movement at several important points. Joe Noyen has been very busy working on several improvements to the scenic features of the layout.This includes the addition of a very realistic oil terminal on the branch line. There has also been several improvements to shunting capabilities at Moorope station, and the adjoining cement works sidings and freight terminal. Additional observation points have been added to area under the main line areas. The devotees of the N scale layout have not been resting on their laurels either. Roy Hancock and Kevin Bambury have been very busy improving the running of that layout and also the scenery. They have added a very realistic looking backdrop which has added immensely to the realistic look of this layout.They have been ably assisted in this work by our very keen lady member Ros Hogan. There is indeed a growing interest in the N scale layout and this area of modelling. It is also interesting to see among the younger members a growing interest in modelling Australian locos and rolling stock. Like most new devotees of the hobby they mostly start with British outline models. But as I said we are seeing a move away from these British models, although there are still members who are loyal to the "Pommy" look. We have also seen a pleasing increase in membership over the past couple of years. It is vary gratifying to see younger members adding to the ranks. Like all clubs it is important to have an influx of younger members. This is needed to cover the event of older members leaving for one reason or another. Finally the committee and members wish to thank friends and relatives for their unstinting support in this difficult period, and we hope we can soon welcome visitors again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/1cf7025f-5e7c-4a3b-b61e-4959fed9a607.jpg/r11_440_4485_2968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg