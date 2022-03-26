community,

Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin has compiled this selection of photographs taken the day the community saved the Cundletown Pool in December 2002. The modern Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre had opened a couple of years earlier and the Cundle pool required maintenance, so Greater Taree City Council proposed to close it. But the community rallied. The Cundle pool was saved on the day, but the victory was shortlived. The Manning River Times photographer is regularly tasked to attend functions and gatherings, and this collection of images is a snapshot of the time. We have been delving into the Manning River Times photo archives and while every picture tells a story, sometimes the background to that story is lost. Which is why we are asking our readers to help. Do you recognise a face, a venue, an occasion? Soak up the nostalgia. Feedback and shared memories are most welcome.

