community,

Taree's popular music, food, wine and craft beer festival will be back at the riverbank in April after being postponed last year due to COVID. Organised by the Taree Lions Club, TasteFest on the Manning will kick start with its 'Producers Dinner' on the Friday evening (April 1) from 5:30pm - 9pm before the big day of food and entertainment on the Saturday which will run from 10am - 9pm at Queen Elizabeth Park. All the money raised at the dinner will be donated to local charity, Manning Valley Push4Palliative. A great variety of local music put together by Wingham Akoostik's Kevin and Donna Ballard is expected to be a hit whilst visitors dine and socialise on the foreshore of the Manning River. TasteFest on the Manning chairperson, Kim O'Toole, said a highlight will be the Australian Beach Boys Show on the Saturday evening of the festival. Friday (April 1) will see the Chatham Biripi Dancers following a Welcome to Country by Russell Saunders. From 7pm, popular duo Grace and Hugh will return to perform on the RiverStage for a free concert. Taree Lions Club president Allen Lenton said the club has embraced the concept launched five years ago by past president, Phil Grisold. Mr Grisold said the major focus of the day is the variety of local, regional and invited producers to share their love of food, craft beer, fine wine and local beverages. "We are on track for a lovely day in early April. Even if we do get a hotter day we will have extra time in the evening to enjoy the event with it now going through to 9pm. The kids will be pleased to know that the duck race will be back," Mr Lenton said. Mr Lenton said the aim is to raise even more funds for local charities following the generous support over the last four events where charities such as the Women'sand Children's Refuge, Tinonee Fire Brigade, Dairy Farmers, Manning Valley Push4Palliative, CanAssist and many other community groups have benefitted. Tastefest on the Manning organiser, Paula Lowndes, has put together a wide variety of stall holders and vans for the day. Vendor applications close on March 18. Paula said the event has proven to be a popular draw card with more locals applying and even specialist food trucks from as far as Sydney keen to participate. Saturday also includes an exciting childrens program including 'petting zoo', hoola hoop classes, balancing tricks and more. There have been many hours volunteered by Taree Lions Club members as well as local business members, community volunteers and a wide range of local service clubs. You can help by spreading the word and supporting this event on the day. MidCoast Council has sponsored the event as part of the bEATS Festival of Events. There have been many hours volunteered by Taree Lions members as well as local business members, community volunteers and a wide range of local service clubs. Entrances from Manning Street, River Sreet end of park and Sailos end of park. No BYO alcohol or glass allowed. To keep up to date check out TasteFest on the Manning Facebook page. Read more: TasteFest on the Manning will be held on Saturday, April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Park TasteFest on the Manning will hold charity dinner on the Friday, April 1 From our archives: TasteFest on the Manning foreshore 2017 to 2019 | photos

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/dd980f38-2cf7-4789-9fbf-b3c391172770.JPG/r0_176_4496_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg