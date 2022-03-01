newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE trainer Glen Milligan is chasing a second berth for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final over 1400m at Royal Randwick on April 2. He won the $150,000 Mid North Coast Association Qualifier with three-year-old filly Swamp Nation at Taree on February 20 but his other hope and favoured entrant, three-year-old filly Vicky's One, ran sixth in the same race. Glen will nominate Vicky's One for the $50,000 championships "Wild Card" over 1400m at Scone on March 20, the last available race where first and second qualify for the final. In the meantime, he is banking on winning or placing well in a race to get her rating points up to gain entry to the Scone race. "She only had a working gallop to the line at Taree as she kept running into the backsides of other horses," he said. Vicky's One has had 12 starts for two wins and two placings for prizemoney and bonuses worth $53,370--not bad for a horse which cost $6000. "I am desperate for her to run well in a lead-in race for Scone to get an increase in her ratings but she will be nominated for the race no matter. RELATED: Qualifying heat draws a strong crowd "She has pulled up beautifully and a heavy track won't worry her," Glen said.

