community,

An 'eco glamping' resort at the southern end of Crowdy Bay is under construction. Developed by the Simmons family of Old Bar, 'Crowdy Bay Eco Resort' will have 20 camping sites all with an ensuite, a deck and a parking space. Other features on the plan include a covered double-storey dining deck with outdoor dining, a cafe and bar, an inground pool, a cultural learning area, yoga pavilion, covered kids-play area, community garden and a reception and manager's accommodation. "The time has come to share a slice of paradise our family has been enjoying for over 20 years," a spokesperson from the Simmons family said. "We thought the best way to deliver the enjoyable experience our family has had was via a glamping resort providing relaxing and experiential travel." The spokesperson said the resort will cater for both informal camping, and formal events such as weddings, corporate functions and retreats. The resort sits on 10,151 square metres of land next to the Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club. The builder is Simmons Group Building. The development application (DA) was lodged with MidCoast Council on May 28, 2019 and development consent was granted on January 8, 2020. The property was bought in March 2000 for $305,000, according to Proptrack Pty Ltd. "Our idea originated from various travel experiences over the last 10 years, across Rottnest Island, Margaret River, Broome, Sandstone Point and international travel," the spokesperson said. "Resort construction will be 100 per cent concrete-free, with no hard surfaces, supporting our environmentally-conscious approach to minimising our ecological footprint, from start to service." Crowdy Bay Eco Resort is located on 551 Crowdy Head Road. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/76597f51-8558-4405-a232-0bb16c4226b9.jpg/r21_0_1221_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg