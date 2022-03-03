Tinonee Topics: Wet start to fundraising walk

community,

HMAS Voyager Challenge Walk Unfortunately the persistent rain put a dampener on the official start of the Voyager Challenge Walk by Ron and Lesley Irwin last Thursday morning. Friends Carolyn and John Smith, Pam and Jack Muxlow and Brian Willey brandishing umbrellas turned up at Anzac Place, Central Park, Wingham to give their support to Ron and Lesley who stepped out for a short distance before calling it off in the hope of better weather later on. Unfortunately, as we know the weather hasn't been kind but somehow they have managed to get a few laps in between showers and hopefully the sunshine will come again allowing them to complete their effort in the 58 days planned. MNC CWA Group Council meeting at Nabiac For the first time in a number of years, Wallamba CWA Branch at Nabiac took its turn to host the MNC CWA Group Council Meeting and Handicraft Competition on Tuesday March 1. Things were going along nicely until the rain began falling and the plans made had to be rearranged to accommodate the ladies, with several of the branches deciding not to attend due to the predicted flooding further up the coast. The event was held at the Nabiac Village Community Church Hall - set up to display some beautiful handicrafts - and the church was used for the meeting. Wallamba Branch has a busy month as March 25 marks the branch's 58th birthday since its formation and on Friday, March 4, they hosted the World Day of Prayer Service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Nabiac. Roadworks suffering I urge the road users travelling between Tinonee and Wingham to take care on the works recently carried out by MidCoast Council. It was coming along nicely until the rain and now the potholes are showing up again. Last Friday evening the water and red soil was flowing onto the Tinonee end of the Bight Bridge and John and I rang the local radio station, after trying unsuccessfully to get through to council, to advised motorists of the danger that was forming. Please drive carefully and think not only of yourself but your fellow motorists. Congratulations Congratulations to Thomas (Tom) and Kirsten Becker of Taree, who became proud parents of a baby boy born on February 8 who has been named Koa. I am sure he will be very much loved, not only by his parents but grandparents Debbie and Chris Becker of Tinonee along with his aunts and their partners. Tinonee Hall meeting There has had to be a change for the date of the March Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall meeting - it has been changed from Wednesday 9 to the following week of Wednesday 16 March and is set down to commence at 8.30am. Tinonee Public School The school has been funded a qualified Surf Life Saving instructor to take every class for junior CPR and first aid lessons. The skills learnt will be a skill for life and one never knows when it might be needed. I remember we did a form of resuscitation in my school days but the techniques are a lot different today and first aid is so important for minor or major accidents. The P and C will be holding their AGM pm Thursday, March 17 via Zoom (pending COVID restrictions). The support of parents is very much appreciated and can be very rewarding by being part of the P and C. The P and C will again be holding their annual Easter Egg Raffle and donations are being accepted to make this one bigger and better than ever. Raffle tickets will be going on sale shortly. Friday, March 4 is Clean Up Australian Schools Day so hopefully the sun will shine and lots can be achieved.

