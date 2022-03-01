comment,

Christeen McLeod is quite right to be "a bit sceptical about" whether the new designation of koalas as endangered will make any real difference to the plight of these lovely Australian animals ("20 years too late"; February 25, 2020). It is unlikely that when a profitable big development proposal comes forward, it will be turned down in favour of koalas. Money rules. READ MORE: Mixed news for Manning koalas There is another endangered species in this country, but far from being in decline, it is growing, fostered by high property prices, low interest rates, low wages, and government policies on negative gearing and capital gains relief on investment properties. The affected species is the homeless. There are no votes in them, or in the koalas. Manning Homeless Action Group is raising money for a Sleepbus for the homeless, because the government would rather spend $200 billion on submarines and fighter planes to preserve the right of Australians to sleep on the streets. If that money were spent on building social housing, the problem could be solved. Many of these people are veterans damaged mentally or physically by the wars the government sent them to fight in. Some live around the Taree area, I believe. If we don't look after them, what chance do the koalas stand? READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/073ae6f2-d7fa-4f3d-aa68-e9bd7e12c181.jpg/r5_747_5582_3898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg