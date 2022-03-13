newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING Hockey Association will introduce a skills-based competition for juniors aged 6 to 10 this year. This will be run on Friday evenings from 5pm. Association president Tony Barton said the program will provide juniors with a coaching component every weekend to assist with the development of skills along with a game. "It'll be all wrapped up by 6.30,'' he said. The association will switch from age divisions for juniors aged from 10 to 16 on Saturday. This will be run in divisions, with division three starting at 9am, division two at 10.10 and division one at 11.30. While there will be age guidelines, Mr Barton said there will be a great flexibility for players and clubs to move up or down in the divisions. Junior hockey will be underway from the last weekend in March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/32de50b3-0838-4894-9787-da529c101181.jpg/r0_89_3704_2182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg