Vehicles and personnel from the Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF) arrived in Old Bar last Monday (February 21) to make ready for their training exercises at the Old Bar Airstrip, which will last until April 8. The site is not accessible to the public during this time. However, activities can still be viewed from Mudbishops Road. Although some aircraft noise during the flight training exercises will occur from March 14, it seems most locals are happy to see the airstrip get some use. Old Bar's airfield has a long history of use by the RAAF, having first been used during World War II. It has been heritage listed since 2000. Old Bar is home to some of the few remaining pockets of littoral rainforest in NSW. This endangered seaside ecological community, typified by its canopy of Coast Banksia, Tuckeroo and Lilly Pilly trees, as well as vines and underlying shrubs and plants, is under threat from invasive weeds, many of which escape from our own gardens. Some exotic species, such as Asparagus fern and Buffalo grass, smother young native seedlings, while others like Bitou bush, once regarded as a 'sand saviour', poison the soil around themselves to kill off any competitors. By removing weeds and planting indigenous species, local volunteers with Manning Coastcare Group are taking care of the rainforest, as well as the dunes which protect the forest from the salt and erosion of the ocean. Teams of volunteers work in Old Bar on Tuesday and Saturday mornings and are provided with tools and shirts. Training sessions and workshops help volunteers to identify plants and understand the techniques needed to eradicate weed species and care for native seedlings. Manning Coastcare, a foundation member of MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connection, works closely with MidCoast Council, which manages coastal public lands. At their February meeting, a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) was endorsed by Councillors to support the partnership between the two organisations which share a common purpose to promote and support community engagement and environmental stewardship. "Congratulations to Landcare and Council, having collaborated in assembling the MoU. This is a significant achievement, defining our ongoing partnerships," president of MidCoast 2 Tops, Robyn Lamond said. Old Bar Coastcare is inviting interested members of the community to join them for coffee at Flow Bar, David Street, Old Bar at 10am on Sunday, March 13 to find out more about the enjoyable and satisfying work done by volunteers. Visit www.midcoast2tops.org.au/manning-coastcare for further information.

