Where were you in 1973-74? If you lived in Wingham at that time chances are you attended the show. We have been delving into the Manning River Times photo archives and came across these photographs. Do you recognise a face, a venue, an occasion? Soak up the nostalgia. Feedback and shared memories are most welcome. The 2022 Wingham Show will be held at Wingham Showground on Friday March 25, Saturday March 26, and Sunday March 27. Gates open at 6am all three days.

