Taree footballers and users of Omaru Park will be pleased upgrades to the park's facilities and fields are underway. The $700,000 grant from the Australian Government's Local Regional Community Infrastructure Fund will go towards upgrading the home of Taree Wildcats Football Club. This includes an extended undercover area, new change rooms, storage and referee rooms, as well as public all-access amenities. Construction of an all-access pathway, along with improved water diversion and drainage around the building site will complete the project. Works should be finished by August, weather permitting. "This is a popular facility and club house, improvements to the amenities and club rooms have been a long time coming and will be enjoyed by both our local football club and visiting teams," said MidCoast Council's executive manager of community spaces, Daniel Aldridge. "The tender was awarded last month and we don't want to delay completing the works by another season. "We've consulted the Taree Wildcats football team to work with them to get the project completed as soon as possible." Taree Wildcats Football Club advise they will operate as normal, whilst keeping a safe distance from the construction site and without facilities until the project is complete. Fencing has been put around the construction zone and sheds and tradesmen are on site. Service and structural changes have been identified and minor internal demolition works are underway. Major demolition and construction works will start next week. Three portable toilets are on site for use by the football club during planned training and game times, these toilets are not for public use. The club has access to portable toilets pre-season, with more public toilets to come once the football season begins. For more updates on this project head to Omaru Park Taree Upgrades | Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au)

