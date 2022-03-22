community,

The COVID pandemic caused the cancellation of the past two Wingham Shows but the 2022 event will be held at Wingham Showground on Friday March 25, Saturday March 26, and Sunday March 27. Gates open at 6am all three days. This year also marks 135 years of the Wingham Show at Wingham Showground. "We have so much history here in Wingham, so it will be great to celebrate that, marking the 135th anniversary of the Wingham Show," Wingham Show Society president, Elaine Turner said. Mrs Turner said the Friday night rodeo will be a highlight, as will the Family Fun Day on the Saturday, and demo derby and fireworks on the Sunday. "There really is something for everyone," she said. For the Friday, adult tickets are $20, pensioners and children aged 12-18 are $15, children 5-11 years are $10, and under five years are free. Saturday and Sunday adult tickets are $15, pensioners and 12-18 are $10, 5-11 years are $5, and under free years are free.

