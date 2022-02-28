newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING Cricket's soggy season continued when semi-finals in the tier 1, 2 and 3 competitions were all washed out on Saturday. This means United will now play Wingham in the tier 1 final on Saturday at Chatham Park, weather pending, while grand finals of the tier 2 and 3 are also scheduled. Tier 2 will be an all-Old Bar affair, with Old Bar Tavern to meet Old Bar Eggins at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar. Tier 3 will see Taree West meet Great Lakes at the Johnny Martin Oval. Great Lakes will now host the tier 1 grand final on Saturday, March 12. United finished in second place and will move through to the grand final if there's no play this weekend. Gloucester's season ended last Saturday when no play was possible in the minor semi-final against Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve. Wingham finished the competition-proper in third place, with Gloucester fourth. Great Lakes now hasn't played a game since Saturday, February 12 due to the bye and washouts. United's last match was on Saturday, January 29 while Wingham thrashed Taree West in the final round of the competition on Saturday, February 19.

