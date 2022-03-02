news, local-news,

There's something completely, literally awesome coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, March 29, and it's a show that will beguile and delight everyone in the family from five to 105 years old. ' The Alphabet of Awesome Science is an award winning show designed for the whole family, and guaranteed to have you gasping and cheering with wonder and amazement. "A must see show that sets the standard for educational family fringe entertainment. I would give it six stars if I could," The Adelaide Advertiser. "This is one of the best children's shows I have seen; not only is it fun, well produced, exciting and educational, it doesn't talk down to children and keeps everyone from five to 105 engaged, learning and laughing," Stage Whisper. Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations - that squish and squirt, float and fly, erupt and explode. Together, this dad-joke quipping, prank-pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that's equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross. And if things weren't exciting enough, every show is completely different, with audiences determining the order in which the letters are revealed and explored. Plus, did we mention, this is a race? The plucky pair of professors have just 52 minutes to complete their alphabetical, scientific countdown. That's just two minutes per experiment! Will they make it in time...? Brace yourself for an immersive hour of carefully crafted alphabetical, scientific (award-winning!) chaos! Join us on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:30am or 1pm and bring the entire family for a wonderful, wonderous tour through The Alphabet of Awesome Science. Be entertained and enlightened in one fantastic show. Duration one hour (no interval). Book online at theMEC.com.au, phone 6592 5466 during Box Office hours (Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 1pm). Dine and Discover and Parents vouchers accepted, and you can now purchase tickets online using your vouchers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/11d89622-17ae-44c8-ae87-f3e8eb7a4e5d.JPG/r2_397_3887_2592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg