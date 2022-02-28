sport, local-sport,

IN A first Taree Greyhound Club will conduct a meeting on Friday at BBet Park.. "As far as I know we've never run on a Friday before,'' club president Des McGeachie said. This will be the second meeting the club has held in a week. A double to Taree trainer Danial Stone highlighted last Saturday morning's nine race meeting. Stone won with Cosmic Stone ($4.40) in the seventh race and Phantom Ghost ($3.50) in the last of the day. Taree-area trainers won five of the nine races conducted, including the maiden final of 392 metres with Prince Stimo ($3.90) for Mick McGuire. Hunter kennels finished with two wins along with two from the Hastings. Brian Smoothy started the day in style for locals by winning the first with Back Off Bro ($8.50). Hastings trainer Aaron Shearman's Passing Craze produced the highest priced winner of the meeting when Passing Craze greeted at the lucrative odds of $19.

