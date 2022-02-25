Three commercial properties in Taree sell for $5.05 million

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It was a big boost for confidence in commercial real estate in Taree on Thursday, February 24 when three properties on Pulteney Street sold for a total of $5.05 million at auction. "It was a big auction. I'm exhausted!" Amanda Tate, managing director of LJ Hooker in Taree said that afternoon. The Civic Centre on the corner of Pulteney and Albert streets (51-57 Pulteney Street) which was built by George Hatsatouris and was formerly the Civic Theatre, sold in a parcel with the residence next door at 49 Pulteney Street for $3.4 million. The property was still owned by the Hatsatouris children, who are now all in their 70s, and was bought by investors from our region. "It's a bit of an end of an era for the family, it was an emotional sale. They're very happy because they just got amazing prizes," Mrs Tate said. The third property to be sold was the building across the road which houses the Little Eaterly Café. It sold for $1.65 million and was bought by a local investor. Mrs Tate said she had a lot of strong inquiries for the properties, with interest from as far afield as Melbourne and Brisbane. "Bidding was pushed up by the outside influence." Both properties are being retained as investment properties with LJ Hooker retaining the management. Mrs Tate says that confidence is high in the region not just for commercial real estate, but also residential. "We've been rushed off our feet for the last two years," she said. "The price increases have been gradual but in the last 12 months they have jumped up. I think they're talking 30 per cent capital growth. "I think the growth in our region has been incredible. I was here in the 2003 boom and I witnessed that. This had a slower lead in time, but the amount of multi-million dollar sales that are happening in our area, the confidence with buyers, is huge. "We're in an amazing market and for even the locals to have confidence in our area, that's a big boost. I think there's a lot going around town, a lot of developments. "I always said our area is undiscovered, it's so affordable. Now it's like hello, we've been discovered and everybody's wanting to move here. And they're cashed up from their prices in Sydney and they're just fighting over properties. Some properties, it's like a frenzy!" Mrs Tate said.

