MID Coast Football will be at home to Maitland in the opening round of the Herald Women's Premier League to kickoff on Sunday, March 27 at the Taree Zone Field. This will be the start of a 21 round season, with Mid Coast's final match of the competition-proper against Charlestown Azzurri on Sunday, September 4 in Newcastle. All Mid Coast's home games will be played at Taree, with a number of Saturday night fixtures planned when new lighting is installed. Eight sides will contest the premier league, with Mid Coast the only club outside of the Newcastle/Hunter region. Mid Coast fielded one of the youngest squads in the premier league last season and coach Mick Grass is confident the experience gained from the 2021 campaign will see the team improve this year.

