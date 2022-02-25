sport, local-sport,

OLD Bar Pirates will meet the Todd Carney-captain-coached Byron Bay Red Devils in a rugby league trial at the Old Bar Reserve on Saturday, March 19. Four grades will be played, with the Pirates to clash with Gloucester in reserve grade and Wingham in under 18s. A game for the women's league tag squad is yet to be finalised. Former Old Bar boy, Boyd Cordner, is a close mate of Carney since their days at the Sydney Roosters and he will be home for the weekend. Byron Bay play in the NRRRL. However, Old Bar's planned trial against Central Newcastle on Saturday at Old Bar was a victim on the wet weather. First grade co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said the match won't be rescheduled. "Their comp starts next month and they have a couple more trial booked in, so there's no time unfortunately,'' he said. However, the plan is for the clubs to meet in a trial annually and play for the Joel Dark Cup. Worboys said the Pirates will head to Muswellbrook on Saturday, March 26 for a further trial. The Group Three season-proper now won't start until Saturday, April 30, following the withdrawal of Camden Haven from all grades.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/87846dd5-d437-4990-8026-062a391d589a.jpg/r0_27_917_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg