news, local-news,

The Friday Night Live concert that was to take place on the Manning RiverStage on the riverbank at Taree has been cancelled due to the wet weather. The concert was to feature Tex Perkins and Matt Walker, supported by local acts The Trapps, and Jim Bird. "We did a ground assessment this morning and it was too boggy," said Donna Ballard of the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning, organisers of the Friday Night Live concerts. "We're a bit worried that if it keeps raining the river might break a bank. "We thought even if it fined up tomorrow afternoon, it's just going to be too wet underfoot and we don't want to damage the riverbank," Donna said. The concert will be rescheduled, with a new date to be confirmed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/ac11a078-c2e5-4431-a16c-fc9036529ba3.jpg/r7_158_2986_1841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg