Meet the leads of Mamma Mia!: Harry and Bill

The Manning River Times asked the lead cast members of Taree Art's Council's upcoming production Mamma Mia! - The Musical about their experience playing their roles, how they have prepared and what inspires them. Paul Eade plays Harry, and Dean Snook plays Bill, both 'potential father's' of Sophie. Please tell us about your character? Paul (Harry): Harry is a wealthy London banker in a committed relationship who is invited back to the scene of his misspent youth by his first love. Or so he thinks! Maybe the invitation is from someone else with a different agenda. Dean (Bill): Bill is an Australian-born world traveler and adventure writer. An outer shell of bravado but secretly insecure, especially with regard to women. What attracted you to the role? Paul (Harry): I love the simpleness yet complexity of him. He's a romantic but is not the romantic lead. He is successful and well off, but is generous and humble. He has some clownish characteristics but is grounded and caring. He is settled but has a yearning for his 'wild' spontaneous past. He is honest but just maybe is keeping a secret or two. Dean (Bill): In the words of Herbert Kretzmer, the only motivation I needed was a phone call from the producer. Related: Cast of Mammia Mia! are thrilling in rehearsal What do you think the audience will relate to most about his journey? Paul (Harry): Many people like him let work and home responsibilities overshadow the joy and spontaneity in their hearts. Dean (Bill): The character has an excellent character arc that travels from comedy to drama with a certain amount of pathos (sometimes at a moment's notice). How are you preparing for the performance? Paul (Harry): Trying to stay COVID safe! Dean (Bill): I'm working on my fitness, my tan and staying healthy. What are you enjoying most about the rehearsal process? Paul (Harry): Being around people who all love this show and watching and feeling the whole thing come together. Dean (Bill): The people. Spending time with an awesome group of creatives all with the same goal and determination to achieve it. What is your background in theatre? Paul (Harry): I have been with Taree Arts Council since 1991 and have worked on stage in lead, support and ensemble roles. I have also directed and been part of production teams. Dean (Bill): Former director, actor and musical director in Melbourne. First major role was Jean Valjean (Les Misérables), followed by the Pirate King (Pirates of Penzance). Subsequent leads included Joseph's Pharaoh, Jesus, Javert, Judge Turpin, Narrator (Into the Woods), MacDuff (Macbeth: The Contemporary Rock Opera) and George Dillingham (Aspects of Love). What do you love about performing on stage? Paul (Harry): It's hard to put into words; somehow it just feels like the right place to be. Dean (Bill): Working in a talented ensemble. Who inspires you? Paul (Harry): In our organisation I am inspired by people who are willing to forgo the applause and work backstage to keep Taree Arts Council viable even though many of them are talented performers. Dean (Bill): Bob Hornery, legendary Australian theatre, film and television actor (sadly now deceased). He was my great mentor. What do you think is the appeal of Mamma Mia! - The Musical? Paul (Harry): Nostalgia for the wonderful time in our lives when ABBA music was new and everywhere. The story is fun and heartwarming. You can head to the theatre knowing that only the darkest of souls won't be lifted by what's happening on stage. Dean (Bill): It has love, laughs, fabulous characters and music that almost everyone knows, if only by osmosis. What is your favourite scene of the show (without giving too much away!)? Paul (Harry): My favourite scene is Does Your Mother Know?. It's my favourite in the move and the stage show. It's all singing and dancing with a hint of naughtiness. I'm in a couple of good scenes also, but I'm not one to brag! Dean (Bill): The Name of the Game. Thank you Paul and Dean.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/ce9438ac-412b-4656-85ae-094905382329.jpg/r1_0_1911_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg