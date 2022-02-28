sport, local-sport,

FOOTBALL Mid North will gauge interest with member clubs in starting a premier league-style competition for women. The board will meet with southern and northern clubs early next week and the formation of a women's premier league will be on the agenda. This follows the release last week of details for a Coastal League One Women's competition to start this year. This would be restricted to clubs from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie. It is hoped six and possibly eight sides would be involved in the one-grade competition. "The establishment of a Coastal League One Women's competition is seen as a stepping stone to a Coastal Premier League Women,'' the report explained. However, Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said this was released by the Coffs Harbour-based Football North Coast. He said there had been some consideration by FMNC to eventually starting a women's competition in this zone involving northern and southern teams - similar to the former men's Football Mid North Coast Premier League. "We meet with our southern clubs on Monday night and the northern clubs on Tuesday and this is one of things we will be discussing with them,'' he said. Football Mid North Coast currently runs a women's southern and northern competitions. Southern games are played on Friday nights, northern on Saturdays.. Last season 11 sides took part in the south and the zone hopes numbers will increase this year. In 2021 the zone made the decision to split the competition into A and B divisions at the completion of one round, although this was thwarted by the State lockdown. The northern competition is played in two divisions. "A problem with the (southern) competition is that there are three powerhouses and there's a big difference in standard of the teams,'' Mr Fletcher said. "It might be that those stronger teams would enjoy playing in a higher standard competition.'' Mr Fletcher contends a potential problem for a women's premier league for southern sides would be playing games on Saturdays. "A lot of our players have husbands or partners playing football on Saturday or they have kids playing sport on a Saturday,'' he said. "There's also a clash with other sports on Saturday, like hockey or netball. That's the reason why Friday nights seems to work in the south.'' He assured if there is interest from clubs to playing in an expanded competition then Football Mid North Coast will act. Football Mid North Coast (playing as Mid Coast Football) is also represented in the Herald Women's Premier League, a Newcastle-based competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/3d9eaedd-2cfb-4dae-af5c-5c5062c17bce.jpg/r0_37_899_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg