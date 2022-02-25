newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AT just 11-year-old, Kade Rogers has claimed some history with Manning Valley Netball Association. Kade has been selected in the Manning Valley team to contest the State Junior Championships in Penrith next July. He's the first boy to represent the association at State level. Kade is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. It'll be a family affair at State, as his sister, Dallas, will play for Manning Valley under 14s. His other sister, Eden, is a member of the Manning Valley under 17s and will play in the senior State championships later this year. A bit of dissatisfaction with football saw Kade switch his allegiances to netball. He previously played with the Cundletown Jets, but he was getting a bit bored with the game. He was at netball every Saturday to watch his sisters play and the opportunity arose to have a run, so he took the plunge. "I liked it,'' he said. "There's more running and it was good to catch and pass the ball instead of having to kick it.'' So Kade's become a regular with the Taree City in the Manning association junior competition and successfully tried out for the rep team. He'll play in his first representative carnival on Sunday, March 27. This will be the start of a busy schedule playing at carnivals up and down the coast in preparation for the State championships. Kade said his mates have all been supportive of his decision to switch to netball. "A few of them asked me why I wasn't playing football,'' he said. RELATED: Tough few years for Manning Netball He said there was no adverse reaction when he informed them he was having a run at netball. "They didn't tease me or anything like that,'' he said. Kade's not sure if he'll be the only boy in his division at the State championships. Just what reaction he'll get from opposition teams is also a bit of a mystery. It's a sport he believes more boys should at have a crack at, even if only having a game socially. This may be his final season as a netballer as it will take a tweaking of the association rules to allow him to progress to the older divisions. Kade is currently playing cricket with Taree West under 12s. A bowler, he's also a member of the Manning team that plays in the Mid North Coast inter-district competition. Taree West is a title contender and that could lead to a clash of sports. Grand final day for the cricket is Saturday, March 26 - the same day as the opening matches of the 2022 Manning netball season. Kade is pretty sure he'll opt for cricket if his team makes the grand final. If he can't play netball in 2023 Kade figures he'll go back to football and the Cundletown Jets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/d8006ab1-bc68-4cfd-9959-2c3fba2b9f7c.jpg/r0_82_2939_1743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg