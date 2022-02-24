All sections going ahead in 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Organisers of the 55th Taree and District Eisteddfod say they are delighted that all sections are back in the 2022 competition, after COVID-19 disrupted the program in 2021. The Speech, Drama and Choirs sections are back this year, now that COVID health orders on groups and singing have been removed. "We are really looking forward to having these sections back up and schools being able to enter," a spokesperson for the Eisteddfod said. The Eisteddfod will begin at the Manning Entertainment Centre with the Vocal section, running from April 20 to 30, with former entrant, Lucy Bailes being the adjudicator. Julia Regi, formerly of the English National Ballet Company, will adjudicate Dance solos, local Ariana Schneider will adjudicate choirs, and Scott Ryan from the Sydney Conservatorium will adjudicate the Instrumental and Bands section. Related: Goosebumps and awe delivered at Eisteddfod Grand Concert "Our adjudicators are carefully chosen and all of their resumes are so extensive and diverse. We are lucky to have them be a part of our Eisteddfod," the spokesperson said. Following the Vocal section will be Dance from April 29 to May 8, Choirs June 2 and 3, Piano May 20-22, and Instrumental and Bands, and the Starburst All Inclusive section from May 23-28. The much anticipated Grand Concert, which showcases the best performances from the various sections, will be held on June 11. The major awards will also be presented at the Grand Concert, including the top prize Roma Liggins Perpetual Scholarship, which was last year awarded to pianist WenYuan LimSchneider. Last year 10 Smile Scholarships were awarded. Recipients of the scholarship are given $750 for further tuition. The Smile Scholarships are made possible by the generosity of donors, who donate $250. Related: Inaugural Starburst a winner at Eisteddfod Riley Brown was the well-deserved recipient of a Smile Scholarship in 2021. The scholarship is allowing Riley to have extra lessons in piano and clarinet from teachers in Newcastle and Sydney, as he prepares for eighth grade piano and seventh grade clarinet exams. "The Smile Scholarship award helps me help myself to stretch my abilities by exploring new techniques with different teachers. I enjoy the challenges they give me," Riley said. Zoe O'Bryan, who was formerly a student of Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance in Taree, and then the Newcastle Dance Academy, utilised her scholarship to move to the USA to attend the Alonzo King LINES Ballet Intensive in San Francisco. "It has really made a difference to all recipients and families, these awards go such a long way in making a difference in a young person's future endeavours," the Eisteddfod spokesperson said. Individuals and businesses who donate $250 for a Smile Scholarship automatically become founding life time members and are acknowledged in the Eisteddfod program. For information on entry and syllabi, and how to sponsor a Smile Scholarship, visit www.tareeeisteddfod.com.au and follow the Taree and District Eisteddfod Society Inc. Facebook page.

