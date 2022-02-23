sport, local-sport,

THERE'LL be plenty of disappointed young touch footballer in the area following confirmation the Junior State Cup set down for Port Macquarie this weekend has been cancelled. Taree Touch had nominated teams for 10 grades from under 10s to 18s. Teams started training late last year with the cup scheduled to begin on Friday.. However, NSW Touch announced today (Wednesday, February 23) that the event won't go ahead due to wet weather. NSW Touch general manager Dean Russell released this statement: "The Port Macquarie region was hit with the same weather event that struck the east coast of NSW and Queensland on Tuesday, February 22. "This weather event inundated the playing fields with a significant rainfall. The predicted 6-8ml was replaced with 56ml. "Further storms and showers have continued to move through the area intermitted with sunshine. The impact has resulted in significant flooding affecting most fields. "The forecast for later today, tonight, and Thursday, February 24, is for further rainfall possibly between 40-50ml over that period. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all predicted to receive rain, however not as heavy. RELATED: Representative junior touch football gala day "Due to the weather conditions, we conducted an inspection of all 29 fields, as did Port Macquarie Hastings Council. Some fields are currently deemed unplayable. The view of the experienced ground staff was that even without any further rain, it was likely that six fields would already be put of play. "It is the view of NSWTA staff that given the considerable pools of water and softness of the fields, significant impact on the playing surfaces would result in a number of further fields being taken out of action fairly soon after competition start. "The board met at 1m today (Wednesday) to be briefed by senior staff on the current situation in Port Macquarie. "After reviewing photos, video and taking into consideration the predicted weather forecasts from six weather outlets monitored by the NSWTA, and the further impact this would have, the regrettable and sad decision has been made to cancel the 2022 Junior State Cup Northern Conference. It was felt best that an early decision is made to aid the participants and their families with planning. "A full refund of the event registration will be provided to all registered participants and the NSWTA will be in contact with Affiliates as to how this will occur. "The NSWTA will now consider their venue options moving forward for the 2023 event. "We are more than aware that this decision will cause disappointment, frustration, and some anger. Please understand that the decision is not taken lightly or without consideration of all alternatives. "It has been taken at the earliest opportunity post the weather event which struck the area yesterday. Note also that your disappointment is shared by staff and the board. "These decisions are difficult, not taken lightly, and done so in considering all information available at the time. It leaves us, as it no doubt leaves you with a very hollow feeling.''

